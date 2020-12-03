Virgin Media launches its fast gigabit broadband in Wales

Virgin Media’s next-gen Gig1 broadband starts rolling out across Wales today, making it the fastest home broadband in the country.

Virgin’s gigabit broadband boasts average download speeds of 1,140 Mbps, making it 18 times faster than the average connection speed in Cardiff. These incredibly fast speeds allow users to download and send files in a matter of seconds, making them ideal for streaming, gaming and working from home.

Gig1 will be available across the entire Virgin Media network in Cardiff and surrounding areas, including Adamstown, Ely, Grangetown, Lisvane, Pentwyn, Rumney, Saint Mellons, Thornhill and Whitchurch. The Gig1 service will also be available in Barry, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Glamorgan, Port Talbot and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

With Cardiff ticked off the list, Virgin Media has officially switched on gigabit speeds in all four of the UK’s countries and capital cities.

In total, Virgin Media has brought its gigabit service to more than seven million homes, making it the UK’s largest gigabit provider.

The Government hopes to see 85% of UK premises with access to gigabit speeds by 2025. Virgin will aim to meet two thirds of this target four years early, by delivering them to its entire network by the end of 2021.

“Virgin Media’s investment in Cardiff, making the Welsh capital its next Gigabit city, is great news for residents and businesses”, said Cardiff Council leader Cllr Huw Thomas.

“As we seek to recover from the pandemic, it’s clear that telecommunications and connectivity will become even more vital. This investment will see Cardiff have some of the fastest broadband speeds in the world which can only help businesses and people working from home.”

According to Virgin, 40% of Cardiff residents have said that if they had faster broadband they would be able to work from home, while 64% said it would make them more productive.

The Gig1 services will use Virgin Media’s fastest router yet, the Hub 4. With more antennae than the Hub 3, the Hub 4 is able to split the hyperfast speed between multiple devices at the same time. The router also includes improved Wi-Fi hardware and DOCSIS 3.1, Virgin’s next-gen broadband technology.

Gig1 is available to new and existing customers with or without telephone, TV and mobile services. Prices start at £62 a month on an 18 month contract, with a guaranteed price freeze for at least 24 months.

