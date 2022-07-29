 large image

Valve will get you your Steam Deck by the end of the year

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you have a reservation for the Steam Deck handheld PC, Valve might have the perfect Christmas present for you.

The company said it is going to be able to get through the queue by the end of the year, meaning it’ll be able to fulfil all current reservations. In a blog post the company said it is breaking the recent tech trend of delays by getting through the orders faster than previously envisioned. It may be a sign of the lessening chip crisis.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re going to be able to fulfil demand sooner than we had estimated for everyone in the reservation queue,” Valve wrote in the post.

“Many of the supply chain shortfalls that affect Steam Deck are gradually clearing up, and we’re continuing to ramp production, so we’re able to produce more Decks faster than ever before.”

The company said it has been able to bump many people up from Q4 (October, November, December) to Q3, which is between now and the end of September. The knock on effect is that anyone who joins the reservations queue now should also get a Steam Deck by the edge of the year. If the queues fill up then it’ll be early next year.

The Steam Deck, the first true handheld PC gaming machine, has been a great success thus far, earning a 4.5-star review earlier this year. Our reviewer praised the excellent performance, lightweight build, feature-packed SteamOS and open-platform PC. Only the limited storage space and poor battery life with AAA games brought it down a notch.

He wrote: “The Steam Deck is a more powerful alternative to the Nintendo Switch, capable of playing virtually any PC game on the go. Performance is excellent for a portable, with SteamOS offering a console-like experience, while still retaining all of the versatility of a PC. Battery life isn’t great when playing demanding games, but the Steam Deck remains the absolute best option for portable PC gaming.”

