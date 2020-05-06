Urbanista introduces AirPods Pro rival in affordable London wireless earbuds

The say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but while Urbanista’s London wireless earbuds may look like the Apple AirPods Pro, they’re nowhere near as expensive.

Urbanista has announced the London true wireless headphone, an active noise cancelling earbud that costs just £129.

Related: Best wireless earbuds

That makes them the cheapest pair of wireless earbuds we’ve seen with ANC integrated; unless you count the Amazon Echo Buds‘ Noise Reduction feature.

They have more than a passing resemblance to the AirPods Pro, and Urbanista are looking to make them just as comfortable to wear, with the intention to keep users listening to their audio over extended periods.

A press of a button engages ANC, but if you want to stay aware of the world around you, the London also have an Ambient Sound Mode. Other features include sensors that intelligently pause what you’re listening to when one earbud is taken out of the ear, and which stop playback completely when both have been removed.

The wireless earbuds have a IPX4 waterproof rating, perfect for London weather with rain never far away. Bluetooth connectivity is 5.0, and the London earbuds are capable of five hours playback, with another four charges in the case totting up to 25. The case can be charged via a Qi-compatible pad or USB-C connection. A hour is enough time to fully charge the earbuds.

Urbanista say that the London is fully compatible with Android, iOS and Windows devices, with voice assistant help available at the touch of a button (we assume that includes Cortana, too).

CEO of Urbanista, Anders Andreen says: “London is a truly special product and we are very excited to welcome this model to our true wireless family. The small and ergonomic design provides the perfect fit that looks great and with the active noise cancelling and ambient sound features, London is perfect for life in motion.”

Available in four colours (black, pink, white and blue), the Urbanista London will be available from May 25th for £129.99

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …