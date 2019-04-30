Uber will now tell Londoners when it’s quicker to get the tube

The Uber app will now offer users information on public transport timings, and prices as well as its fleet of cars in London.

The update is being rolled out now for both iOS and Android. It means users should be able to factor in tube and bus times and prices when deciding whether or not to call an Uber.

According to Uber this will include real time information on the city’s underground, overground, tram, shuttle, train, DLR and bus services.

The info will be showcased the same way Uber’s cars are. After a user enters where they want to go a they’ll see a new “Public Transport” option alongside “UberX” and “UberPool”.

Head of Transit at Uber David Reich said the move is designed to help reduce the number of cars and congestion in the city, which is a little odd considering the company’s monetisation model.

“With 3.5 million Londoners relying on Uber, we recognise the important responsibilities that come with being a good partner to this great global city,” he said.

“We share many of the same goals as the cities that we serve and are committed to addressing the same challenges: reducing individual car ownership, expanding transportation access and tackling air pollution.”

Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager, Northern and Eastern Europe added the move is an opening step in a wider move to increase the number of options available in the Uber app.

“Over time, it’s our goal to help people replace their car with their phone by offering a range of mobility options – whether cars, bikes or public transport – all in the Uber app,” he said.

The update is one of several Uber’s made this year. The company rolled out a new policy and system to try and stop drivers “gaming” it’s service to get quick cancellation fees from users in March.

