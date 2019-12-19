Twitter brags about general election activity, echo chambers remain intact

While many left-leaning folks around the UK try to forget the 2019 general election ever happened, Twitter has rocked up to brag about how often people used the social network to espouse their viewpoints during campaign season.

The social network, whose record on ensuring fair and balanced democratic discourse isn’t brag-worthy, says 15 million tweets were posted during the election. According to Twitter, that’s an example of how ‘political discourse continues to thrive’ within the platform.

In a post on its official blog, Twitter says 10,000 election-related tweets were posted in a 60 second period at 10:05pm, shortly after the infamous exit poll dropped to signal a gigantic Conservative party majority was on the cards.

The company says there was a 66% increase in the volume of Twitter conversation compared to the snap general election of 2017.

“This marks a significant uptick in engagement and reflects the increasing value of the service as the go-to place for conversation during election cycles,” the company said in the blog post.

The social network also went into detail on the trends most discussed during the campaign, with #Brexit, #IVoted, #Conservative, #Labour, #ClimateChange and #NHS topping the talking points.

The company also said Jeremy Corbyn was more discussed than Boris Johnson or Nicola Sturgeon during the campaign. Given Corbyn was both loved and hated within voters of his own party and reviled by conservative voters, it’s hardly surprising he was the most mentioned leader.

Most importantly, there were 122,000 #DogsAtPollingStations tweets throughout the campaign. At least we all got some entertainment from those, regardless of our political sensibilities.

The social network added: “As with every election around the globe, election integrity and online safety are key priorities for Twitter, and #GE2019 was no different. To this end, we worked to ensure the conversation was healthy, open, and safe for everyone and implemented a clear plan to safeguard the UK election.”

