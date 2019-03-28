Twitch Squad Streams is live, letting you watch your favourite streamers in an Avengers-esque team up

Seemingly built for battle royale streaming, Twitch’s official multistream option has arrived, which will allow streamers playing together to group up, showing up to four gameplay sessions on a single page.



That’s a boon for those playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Fortnite or one of those other Battle Royale games, but could be cool for watching your favourite streamers playing racers, competitive shooters or even sandbox-style builders. There is one catch though: the feature is only currently available to Twitch’s partnered streamers.



Related: Best PC Games



This feature was announced all the way back at TwitchCon in 2018 and it functions largely as was explained all the way back then, allowing you to go to a Twitch page and then hit the button to switch to a different page which displays the whole team.



This is great for watching cooperative or battle royale gameplay, as you can quickly switch focus between every member of the stream, getting every angle on a potential firefight or building project in real-time.



Related: Best FPS Games



This implementation is a little unusual though, in that it allows the multistream capability to be put in place by streamers. Other third-party sites, Multitwitch and Multistream, offer slightly wonky ways to bring up several unrelated streams and switch between them at will, but if that’s your vibe then these third-party options remain the best option.



Want to watch some of your favourite streamers on their own avengers-esque team-up though, and Twitch’s squad streams is here. Presumably, it’ll be rolling out to all users at some stage in the future, once all of the quirks and bugs have been ironed out.

Who would be your ideal Twitch Squad Streams team-up? Let us know on Twitter and why not tag them in? We’re on @TrustedReviews