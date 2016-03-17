TweetDeck for Windows to be culled within a month

Twitter has announced plans to shut down the Windows version of the popular TweetDeck app, which makes it easy for pro users to view multiple timelines, tabs and accounts.

The cult app, which was purchased by Twitter way back in 2011, will be shuttered on April 15, while the Mac version will remain available.

In a blog post, Twitter pushed users to the web app, while explaining a new desktop app will no longer be available.

Product manager Amy Zima wrote: “To better focus on enhancing your TweetDeck experience, we’ll no longer support a standalone Windows app.

“ If you use Windows, you’ll still be able to visit TweetDeck on the web — nothing is changing about TweetDeck itself, just where you access it from . This change will take effect on April 15th.”

Whether the company will continue to support existing users remains to be seen, but the app is no longer available for download.



Twitter has buried the Windows announcement in a blog post centred on a more seamless login experience for TweetDeck users on the web.

Those already logged into Twitter.com will not have to do so again when using TweetDeck. The company is advising desktop users to pin the TweetDeck web app to their browser taskbars for quick access.

Meanwhile, the Mac TweetDeck app has not been updated since July 2015.