Trusted Reviews’ joins WarChild UK panel to celebrate women in gaming

Trusted Reviews Gaming Editor Jade King will be joining a panel of experts to discuss her experience as a woman in the games industry and help raise money for the UN’s Day of the Girl.

The panel is being hosted by the charity War Child UK and will occur on 7 October between 12 and 1pm. As well as Jade, it’ll include comedian and games journalist Ellie Gibson, Anita Wong from Indigo Pearl, Izzy Jagan from Square Enix, and Imogen Mellor from GamingBible as panelists.

You can sign up to participate and watch the virtual panel here.

During it the panelists will discuss their experience in the games industry and offer advice to women looking to break into it.

International Day of the Girl is a day designed to focus attention on the challenges facing women that has been ratified by the United Nations (UN).

War Child UK is a charity that regularly runs fundraising campaigns to help communities affected by war. Trusted Reviews is proud to support its efforts fundraising for Day of the Girl.

The charity will also be running a special Steam Sale on 7 October that will see numerous titles with strong female leads get hefty discounts. A percentage of the proceeds will be used to support children affected by war.

Jade King joined Trusted Reviews in 2015 doing news shifts for the gaming section. She joined the team as Games Writer in 2017 before taking the reins as Gaming Editor this year.

She has a wide ranging experience of the industry having interviewed numerous top level movers and shakers and reviewed pretty much every genre and category of game you can think of.

The event comes just after the hallowed Trusted Review Awards 2020. The digital event is set to kick off from 5 October and last a full week. Each day at 3pm the site will unveil the winner for a category of products, celebrating the best new hardware and software to come out over the last 12 months.

The gaming winners will be unveiled on Tuesday 6 October at 3pm. Make sure to follow the livestream on Facebook and YouTube.

