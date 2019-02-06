Trusted Reviews is hiring a Mobiles Writer in London!

An exciting opportunity to join one of the UK’s largest and fastest growing technology sites at an exciting time in its evolution.

Trusted Reviews is looking for a new mobiles writer to join the team and help expand our mobile coverage into new and exciting areas. The writer will be responsible for writing news stories and other content, including round-ups and reviews across the site’s biggest section.

This could be the perfect role for a recent graduate who’s a London-based lover of all things phones and tablets. A passion for the latest and greatest mobile tech is expected, along with knowledge and understanding of the surrounding industry.

You’ll get the chance to write about the latest tech, and there’s international travel too.

If you think you’re the perfect fit for this role then email across your CV, covering letter and any examples of your previous work to max.parker@trustedreviews.com.

Good luck and see below for the full job description:

Key responsibilities:

Writing engaging and knowledgeable news stories about smartphones that drive audience growth

Working closely with the mobiles team to produce audience-winning news and features.

Helping to ensure rumours pages, best-of guides and other features are up-to-date

Key coverage areas will include phones, tablets and wearables.

Thinking of new growth areas and ways to improve and differentiate news output.

Key skills and attributes

University degree or equivalent experience

Hardworking and enthusiastic

Some experience writing about technology or smartphones would be preferred, but not required

A keen interest in smartphones and related technology and trends

Ability to write quickly, accurately and to short deadlines

Multimedia/video experience useful but not essential

This is a full-time, freelance role (initially).