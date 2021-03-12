Trusted Recommends: Oppo’s Find X3 Pro smashes expectations

Friday is here which means it’s time for a fresh round of Trusted Recommends, the weekly show where we break down the top scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

Every product on the list has been put through in-depth testing by one of our team of expert reviewers so you know you can trust our advice.

This week has seen a massive seven products get a recommended badge, with one even earning a rare perfect 5/5 score. Scroll down to see this week’s winners.

Alienware AW2721D

The Alienware AW2721D is the latest top end gaming monitor from Dell’s iconic subsidiary. During testing we found its 240Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support delivered a wonderful smooth fast-paced gaming experience. This, plus its top quality IPS panel, make it a great option for gamers with cash to burn.

Score: 4/5

Epson XP-7100

The Epson XP-7100 isn’t the cheapest printer in its category. But during testing we found it is a high-quality home office printer/copier/scanner which is fast and multifunctional, making it an ideal choice for people working from home.

Score 4/5

SteelSeries Apex Pro

The Apex Pro is the latest SteelSeries keyboard to pass through Trusted Labs. During testing we found it to be one of the finest gaming keyboards available right now offering excellent build quality, endless customisation options and some innovative new ideas.

Highlights include absurdly responsive keys that are ripe for customisation, a useful OLED smart display and a robust and stylish design with wonderfully subtle, but useful, RGB lighting.

Score: 4.5/5

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 2-in-1 with Smart Torque & NinAuto-iQ 1100W – CB100UK

Despite having a ridiculously long, and difficult to say name, during testing the Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 2-in-1 with Smart Torque & NinAuto-iQ 1100W – CB100UK proved to be a very powerful personal blender. It can deal with the toughest ingredients to make great smoothies and its new Nutri Power Bowl lets it make sauces, nut butters and more. The only downside is that it’s louder than a death metal singer when running.

Score: 4.5/5

Asus ROG Phone 5

The ROG Phone 5 is the latest gaming handset from PC gaming heavyweight Asus. During testing it surprised us by proving to be not just a great gaming phone, but a solid flagship handset in general. Highlights include a premium screen, killer specs, a decent camera, long-lasting battery life and fantastic stereo speakers. Its styling won’t be for everyone but if you want a fantastic portable media player and gaming device, you’ll be hard-pushed to find better.

Score: 4.5/5

Oppo Find X3 Pro

The Find X3 Pro is the follow up to the winner of the Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 best phone award. During testing we were wowed by its wonderfully premium design, cutting edge 120Hz variable refresh rate screen, top end specs and atypical rear camera, which takes THE best ultrawide shots we’ve seen on a smartphone. The combination adds up to make the Oppo Find X3 Pro one of the best phones on the market.

Score: 4.5/5

Razer Viper 8K

The Razer Viper 8K is the latest powerhouse mouse from the iconic gaming brand behind some of our favourite peripherals. It offers buyers an unmatched 20,000 DPI sensor and 8000Hz polling rate which makes it one of THE best options for serious online gamers or eSports professionals.

Score: 5/5