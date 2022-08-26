Trusted Recommends: A fantastic week for Samsung

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for us to gather together the highest-scoring tech of the week in Trusted Recommends.

After catching up on a missed week with last Friday’s Recommends, we’ve got another long list for fantastic products for you. Read on to discover everything that impressed us this week, including headphones, smart appliances, gaming peripherals and plenty of products from Samsung.

Rega Elicit MK5

Despite how many great products we’ve managed to squeeze into this week’s Recommends, the Rega Elicit MK5 was the only one to receive a perfect 5-stars rating from our reviewer.

The stereo amplifier offers a direct, informative and robust sound, an impressive phono stage and more functionality compared to what we’ve seen on previous models.

Score: 5/5

Sivga SV023

The Sivga SV023 are a comfortable and attractive pair of open-backed headphones with a rich, musical sound. However, you’ll want to pair them with a DAC/headphone amplifier to get the most out of them.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung QE65S95B

Next up is the Samsung S95B. This Quantum Dot OLED offers high levels of brightness, an expressive and colourful picture performance and some great gaming features.

Score: 4.5/5

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

The Momentum 4 Wireless are a comfortable pair of headphones that deliver excellent wireless performance, good noise cancellation and a long battery life – though, these headphones lack the style of their predecessors.

Score: 4.5/5

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro

The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro offer great sound and comfort, with powerful sub-bass performance and effective noise cancellation, though the 4-hour battery life is quite short.

Score: 4.5/5

EarFun UBoom L

The UBoom L is a great portable speaker that delivers balanced audio, punchy bass and a portable design. Though, we found the battery life fell short of EarFun’s 16-hour claim.

Score: 4.5/5

Earmen Eagle

The Earmen Eagle is a DAC/headphone amplifier that allows you to upgrade your music at an affordable price. The DAC has a balanced and neutral approach to sound and supports the Android, iOS, Mac and Windows platforms.

Score: 4.5/5

Levoit VortexIQ 40 Flex

The Levoit VortexIQ 40 Flex is a powerful cordless stick cleaner capable of tackling tough jobs at a relatively affordable price. The automatic mode could be more responsive, but this is still a better option than a more budget vacuum cleaner.

Score: 4.5/5

Blueair DustMagnet 5440i

The Blueair DustMagnet 5440i is an air purifier capable of responding automatically to dust particles in the air, dramatically reducing the amount of dust in the room. The app can be a bit fiddly, but this is a must-buy for anyone looking to vacuum less.

Score: 4.5/5

Philips Hue Tap Dial

The Philips Hue Tap Dial is a new switch that offers more advanced control of your smart lighting setup, including multi-room and multi-zone control. The switch is smooth and responsive, and the rotary dimmer control is fantastic.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is an incredible wearable and the best example of Wear OS 3. The watch has new and improved sleep tracking, accurate HRM results and a solid battery life, though there aren’t enough updates to warrant trading in the Galaxy Watch 4.

We gave the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro the same score.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 is an excellent phone that offers superb performance, a classy design and a strong and versatile camera, but it’s let down slightly by its battery life.

Score: 4/5

1More ComfoBuds Mini

Despite a few logistical issues, the 1More ComfoBuds Mini are a great pair of earbuds that pack a bright design, an ANC mode and an overall warm and dynamic sound.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung’s most accomplished true wireless earbuds yet, delivering improvements in audio quality over the original Galaxy Buds Pro, as well as 24-bit audio support when paired with a current generation Samsung phone.

Score: 4/5

Proscenic T22

The Proscenic T22 is a large air fryer with a stylish design and a number of smart features that make it capable of great results across a wide range of foods.

Score: 4/5

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is a powerful wireless gaming mouse with an ergonomic and comfortable design, vibrant lighting and an incredibly responsive 30,000 DPI sensor. Though, it is quite expensive.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is one of the best value Chromebooks you can get for under £500. The laptop has a 2-in-1 design and a high-resolution touch display for sharp pictures and videos.

Score: 4/5

Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless

The Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless is a compact and capable gaming keyboard that delivers power and portability at a premium price.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 only offers minor updates over the previous version, yet it remains an excellent clamshell foldable. The cameras are strong, the battery better than before and the design remains just as charming.

Score: 4/5