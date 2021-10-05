 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tracking down lost AirPods Pro and AirPods Max just got way easier

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has updated the firmware for its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max audio products, which brings integration with Apple’s enhanced Find My network.

The Find Nearby update, which is available to download now, means lost AirPods Pro and AirPods Max can now be tracked down via other Apple devices out in the wild (via 9to5Mac).

While AirPods have always been discoverable within the Find My app, users will now be able to locate them beyond the limits of the last known location and their own Bluetooth connection.

Once the firmware has been updated, users will be able to leverage the vast network of Apple devices owned and operated by other users. That idea is to get users close enough to their lost AirPods in order to reconnect with the Bluetooth signal and summon a sound to zero in.

In this instance, users can ask their companion iPhone to search for a signal, which screenshots outlining the feature advises can takes up to one minute. Once they get into range, users will now be able to see a visual indicator that can guide them towards the products. It’s not quite the UWB tech we see within AirTags, but the blue circle should be enough to show users when they’re getting warmer or colder.

You might like…

AirPods 3: Everything that we know about the next AirPods

AirPods 3: Everything that we know about the next AirPods

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Best Wireless Headphones 2021: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones 2021: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 3 months ago

Elsewhere, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max owners can now place their product into Lost Mode, which means those who’ve misplaced them can leave a message containing their name and phone number. That’ll surface if someone else finds and attempts to pair the lost AirPods with their own iOS device.

Apple has been working to improve its Find My app since the launch of AirTags earlier this year, and iOS 15 now supports widget for items (like AirTags or third-party alternatives) and people in your Find My network.

Unfortunately, the original AirPods do not support these new features, but it’s thought the forthcoming AirPods 3 might pack the handy tools for tracking down these expensive accessories.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.