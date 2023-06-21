Toshiba launches affordable QLED TV with Fire TV

Toshiba has announced the launch of a new series of affordable QLED TV sets with Amazon’s Fire TV built in.

The Toshiba QF5D is a line of smart 4K TVs with Fire TV built in and a slime frameless design. It uses QLED panel technology to output a billion colour shades, but at a much more affordable price point than OLED.

QLED stands for Quantum dot LED, and is a variation on an LED TV, but with a backlight shining into a Quantum Dot filter to produce more precise colours than your standard LCD panel. Check out our guide to QLED for more.

Elsewhere, Toshiba’s TRU Picture Engine enables things like TRU Resolution technology, which automatically upscales non-4K content. TRU Micro-Dimming, meanwhile, works to boost contrast by analysing 300 different zones across the screen. The Toshiba QF5D also supports Dolby Vision for improved HDR.

That aforementioned Amazon integration offers a tidy UI and the ability to stream from Prime Video, Netflix, NOW, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and more. It also lets you hook up to your smart home equipment through Alexa.

Toshiba hasn’t neglected the audio side of its new TV either. It’s teamed up with Onkyo to provide down-firing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio processing. The result: “enhanced sound that be heard exceptionally well from any seat in the room”, apparently.

The RRP of the Toshiba QF5D range starts from as little as £349, and is on sale now from Amazon and Argos. It ships in 43″, 50″, 55″ and 65″ models. At the time of writing, the 43-inch model is selling for just £329 from both outlets, which seems to be excellent value.