Tired of Google Chrome tabmaggedon? Opera 67 thinks it has an answer

The latest version of the browser – Opera 67, previously codenamed R2020 – lands today and comes with a helpful ‘Workspace’ tool for your tabs.

This handy new tool lets you group tabs by category and pin them on the left side of the screen. You can also stamp ‘em with a little icon so you remember what that group contains – so you might have a ‘shopping’ group that’s identified by a little purse icon, or a ‘travel’ group of tabs that sits under a little aeroplane.

Your active Workspace will be highlighted in blue, so you’ll always know which group you’re browsing in. And it’s easy enough to ping new tabs to other groups if you want to send them elsewhere, which you can do with a right click.

What’s nice about the solution is that it leaves your browser looking relatively tidy, which is apparently super important to some people. According to a US-based survey conducted by Opera, over half of us get stressed when our browser tabs are messy.

There are a couple of other tab-related updates in Opera 67 worth highlighting – the new browser will let you cycle through tabs by hitting CTRL+tab, which will pull up a mini version of your pages. There’s also a neat duplicate spotter included, which will show you any identical tabs you have open. You can this all in action in the above vid.

But there is a limit for this feature – you can only create up to five groups in the Workspace tool, which seems like an arbitrary number. It’s easy to imagine how this might feel limiting to people who want to break those categories down into smaller groups, for example breaking travel up into several different trip groups.

So while this has the benefit of making everything look very presentable, it doesn’t feel like it has the full versatility of something like Vivaldi.

