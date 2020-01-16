What’s new in Microsoft Edge?

The keenly anticipated new version of Microsoft Edge has landed, with Microsoft giving as much fanfare as it possibly could to its refreshed web portal.

Read on for a breakdown of everything new in the latest version of Edge.

New languages

There wasn’t much in the way of multi-lingual support when Edge first launched, but that’s all changed now. New Edge supports 90 languages.

If you’re reading this, chances are the restricted language options weren’t really any issue for you. But who knows, maybe you’re practising your French and want all your gadgets to speak to you en Francais. Edge gives you the option now.

Internet Explorer mode

Most people won’t really care about Edge’s Internet Explorer mode – but it could be a godsend for businesses and school who have important webpages that don’t support the latest browser technology.

In an ideal world, we wouldn’t be stuck using terrible outdated webpages that are integral for day-to-day work. But Edge offers something of a compromise here.

4K streaming baby

It’s kind of surprising how many browsers haven’t addressed this already, but Edge is one of the only bits of surfing software that offers 4K streaming. Chrome, by comparison, offers up to 720p.

It’s a nice little bump in image quality for when you’re hunched over your laptop, watching Witcher and eating 23p noodles in the evening.

Better sound

Well, better sound if you’ve got a Dolby setup. The browser is one of the few that supports Dolby audio – Chrome and Firefox haven’t got the goods, but apparently Safari can support the audio format too.

Buffed up privacy

Microsoft is making something of a song and dance about its new tracking prevention, which is on by default. It’s a nice little extra, but something that’s already available on other browsers such as Chrome and Firefox.

The company has also created a new Privacy Promise that it promises to implement, which you can read here if you’re curious.

Chromium-based build

About a year ago the Google team decided to build the new Edge browser on Chromium. As such, the new browser will let you use Chrome extensions to your heart’s content, and it can port over all your Google Chrome browsing history to boot.

Curiously though, Stadia doesn’t work on the browser – although this might be addressed in the future.

Customisable appearance

Just like when you launch up a new RPG, your first experience of Edge will probably see you playing around with appearances before you dive in.

You can experiment with different themes until you find your ideal set-up or customise the layout instead.

