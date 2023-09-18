Tim Cook teases the Vision Pro features only he can use right now

At Apple’s recent Wonderlust event we learned of a new iPhone 15-powered feature for the Vision Pro headset called Spatial Video.

This led us to believe there could still be plenty more killer Vision Pro features Apple is yet to tell us about.

Tim Cook himself confirmed that inkling this weekend in an interview with CBS. The Apple CEO is a regular user of the headset the public can’t buy until early 2024 and he’s privy to features few others are at this time.

Speaking to the CBS Sunday Morning show (below) on matters like clean energy, replacing Steve Jobs, and much more, Cook said that when it comes to the Vision Pro “some things I have access to that other people don’t have access to, so I’m doing that, but that I can’t talk to you about.”

What a spoil sport!

Cook did say that he watched the entire third season of Ted Lasso on the Vision Pro, which could spell out a major use case for many splashing out a whopping $3,499 for the privilege.

Elsewhere, Cook said the development and manufacturing process for the Vision Pro was “more complex” than the iPhone. “And so it requires innovation in not only the development but also the manufacturing.”

Despite reports Apple’s manufacturing partners are having issues with yield, Cook maintains the headset is “on track” for its early 2024 release in the United States. Apple has promised news on a release outside of the United States next year.

Other topics covered including hopes others will take on the company’s clean energy policy’s once Apple has established they make economic sense, and whether he’ll continue advertising on Twitter, amid scores of advertisers boycotting the social network.

Cook answered: “It’s something we constantly ask ourselves.”