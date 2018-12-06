Stylish TicWatch C2 arrives to challenge Fossil in the Wear OS fashion stakes

The TicWatch C2 has been released into the wild today, following the unveiling of the Wear OS-powered, affordable smartwatch back in October.

The C2 from Chinese firm Mobvoi arrives into the smartwatch realm with fashion-focused classic design (hence the ‘C’), which distinguishes it from the fitness-themed TicWatch S and TicWatch E releases.

On both the Black, Platinum and Rose Gold models, there’s a stainless steel front and swappable real leather straps to give it a more premium feel than some of the firm’s other watches.

Belying its £179.99 price tag, there’s a heart-rate sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance and GPS with GLONASS for positioning. All models offer a 1.3-inch (360×360) display, while the Rose Gold version is slightly slimmer. There’s a 400mAh battery promising up to 1.5 days of power, while there’s NFC built in for Google Pay payments and compatibility with both iPhone and Android.

The only downside here appears to be the presence of the ageing Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, as opposed to the newly released 3100 chip. That means you won’t get quite as much in the way of battery life.

The TicWatch C2 will directly challenge the affordable and fashionable Wear OS watches in Fossil’s arsenal. You can grab it from Mobvoi.com now and it’ll soon be available on Amazon, where company points out that it has the best-selling Wear OS devices.

“The launch of TicWatch C2 further expands our line of robust, affordable smartwatches that offer a full-range of smart features without compromising on style”, said Zhifei Li, CEO and Co-Founder of Mobvoi. “It has been a joy for the team to return to one of our very first smartwatches and completely rebuild it for a new generation of wearables, powered by Wear OS by Google.”

