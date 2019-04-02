THX Ultimate Cinema has Dolby in its sights

Last week Dolby Cinema had surpassed 200 locations worldwide, but it could face stiff competition in the near future after the reveal of the world’s first THX Ultimate Cinema.

The THX Ultimate Cinema is set to open in the spring/summer of 2019 at the Regency Westwood Village Theatre in Los Angeles, and will offer a premium moviegoing experience to film lovers.

THX is working in tandem with cinema experts Cinionic, building upon the existing installation and integrating a state-of-the-art dual-Barco laser system that offers a 4K resolution picture with “increased brightness, contrast, clarity and rich brilliant colours”.

With nearly 1400 seats at the theatre – the Regency also plays host to a number of Hollywood’s red carpet premieres – the venue has undergone a number of upgrades to the sound system and acoustics. That includes an increase in low-frequency power and an increase in sound power. Curtains have also been added to the site to improve the “clarity and accuracy of the immersive multi-dimensional sound system.”

It’s all been designed to meet THX’s Certified Cinema standards, taking into account architectural and technical requirements of the cinema for the best audio and visual performance possible.

Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic said “THX Ultimate Cinema allows us to bring Cinionic premium technology to the Regency theater for the first time. Our goal is to help elevate the industry standard and bring premium experiences around the world to a whole new level.”

Could it come to the UK eventually? We wouldn’t discount it, but considering how long it took for Dolby Cinema to arrive in the UK we won’t be holding our breath. It does appear to signify a change in the industry to offering premium cinematic experiences in light of the success Dolby Cinema has had.

