Dolby Cinema continues its worldwide expansion

Dolby Cinema has surpassed 200 locations worldwide with more than 4800 Dolby Atmos compatible screens installed or committed to globally as Dolby continues to expand the reach of its audiovisual technology.

Less than five years after its first installation, Dolby Cinema has flown past the milestone of 200 locations around the world with an additional 200 more sites committed to in the coming years. Dolby works with 20 exhibitor partners in 11 countries, with US cinema chain AMC operating 130 Dolby Cinema sites in the US and China now at 22.

The UK got its first Dolby Cinema site in the Odeon Leicester Square venue, and another is arriving in Leeds on April 12. They follow on from the first Dolby Cinema launching in Japan last year. More venues are expected, including in the UK, but no new sites have revealed as of yet.

Regarding Dolby Atmos, the object-based surround sound technology that allows sounds to be placed around you with pinpoint accuracy, there are now over 4800 screens in 90 countries. There are also nearly 50 multiplexes with screens that are completely outfitted with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The growth of Dolby Cinema is not likely to slow down soon. Hollywood studios such as Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony, Walt Disney, Universal and Warner Bros have all invested in mixing films in Dolby Atmos and grading them in Dolby Vision.

There are a number of films pencilled in the format for 2019, with Captain Marvel, Us, Dumbo, Shazam and the Hellboy reboot all recent or upcoming films you can see and hear in Dolby Cinema.

Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President of the Cinema Business Group at Dolby Laboratories said, “Dolby Cinema’s rapid expansion, coupled with the thousands of Dolby Atmos screens available worldwide, and the ongoing release of new cinema products, reinforces the strong demand for spectacular cinema experiences that only Dolby technologies can provide.”

