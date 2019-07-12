This is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks have been abundant in the last couple of weeks, but we don’t feel truly confident until the king of the leakers breaks cover.

And here it is, a Galaxy Note 10 Plus render from Evan Blass, that looks like it’s come straight from Samsung’s marketing materials and almost certainly confirms much of what we’ve been hearing.

Firstly, it offers a pretty solid guarantee that we will indeed be getting a Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which will be the first time Samsung has offered an additional device in the history of the range. It also solves the naming mystery over whether it’ll be a Pro or a Plus.

The render shows that cut-out single lens selfie camera in the centre of the phone, rather than on the right, as it was with the Galaxy S10 range.

The device pictured is practically free of bezels and features a sim-card slot on top. Sitting atop the device is that royal blue S-Pen that has appeared in previous renders. Judging by the ‘shadow’ effect depicted in the render, it appears the device will offer that Huawei P30 Pro-like pearlescent colour scheme on the rear of the phone.

Unfortunately, this render doesn’t shed any more light on the presence of the 3.5mm jack or whether there’ll be an in-display fingerprint sensor, as predicted in recent months.

Blass doesn’t offer any insight into the specs, as he sometimes has in his leaks, but the Galaxy Note 10 Plus has been rumoured to arrive rocking a massive 6.75-inch display, a triple lens camera and the Snapdragon 855 processor.

In his tweet revealing the render, Blass jokes that he’s a little late to the part on this one, but for many tech fans, it’ll be the confirmation they’ve been waiting for.

The Note 10 will arrive on August 7 at a Samsung Unpacked event in New York City. We’ll be covering the event and will bring you all of the details once Samsung makes them official.

