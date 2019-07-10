Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official-looking renders give the game away

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is reportedly less than a month away, but we might have got our very first real look at the handset expected to land on August 7.

The leak of purportedly official renders could showcase the next-generation phablet from three key angles; the front, the rear and an extremely slim-looking side on view.

There aren’t any surprises in particular here, but there is an awfully familiar colour scheme here, and it doesn’t remind us of a previous Samsung phone. The pearlescent blue and purple colouring actually reminds us of the Huawei P30 Pro, which might be the first time we’ve been able to suggest this influence, rather than the other way around.

Of course, if true, this will only be one of a few colour schemes available and even today’s leak from WinFuture offers a black render for the smartphone traditionalists out there.

There are plenty of other things we can clean from the renders, beyond that striking royal blue S Pen. There’s a triple camera lens in the top left corner of the phone and a single lens cutout in the centre of the display.

Conspicuous by its absence is a fingerprint sensor, meaning it’s likely hiding underneath the display, making the Note 10 the first in the range to include the ultra-sonic technology, after it debuted in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

There’s also a missing button on the side of the phone, which means one of three things. Samsung has found a way to ditch the power button, taken the hint and dropped the Bixby button, or found a way to combine the two. This leak doesn’t bring us any closer to seeing whether the device will retain the 3.5mm jack.

We'll have full coverage from Samsung's latest Unpacked event on August 7.

