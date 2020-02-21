This Game Boy-style case makes us want to buy AirPods

If the stylish, white case that holsters your Apple AirPods isn’t quite cutting it any more, there are a range of options to freshen things up.

However, this Game Boy inspired case from the good folks at Egalo might the finest design we’ve seen yet. In case you haven’t come across their work before, they’re the accessory makers behind the awesome Apple Watch charging stand that looks like a Macintosh.

The Game Boy case is actually more of a sleeve really, because you’ll still need to used your AirPods case to hold and charge your true wireless buds. The company says it will still work with your wireless chargers, if that’s the version of the case you’re using. Bonus.

The AW5 case also has a clip for your keyring or backpack, and has an anti-slip coating to prevent those expensive AirPods sliding out of your hands and taking a tumble.

It’s compatible with the gen-one and gen-two AirPods (not the AirPods Pro) and comes in black and classic light grey. Why anyone would buy the black version here is completely beyond us, but it takes all sorts.

It costs $13.99 or £11.99 on Amazon and comes with a one year warranty. Unfortunately the buttons and screen aren’t real and don’t allow you to engage in the odd bit of Tetris. If you’re looking to keep your retro stylings on brand, Eaglo sells an iPod classic styled sleeve.

Although the original AirPods aren’t quite the bee’s knees anymore, thanks to the arrival of the AirPods Pro, the second-gen model is definitely worth your consideration. It includes the wireless case and keeps the same great battery life. They also benefit from the H1 chip with means fantastic connectivity to your iOS device.

Our reviewer wrote: “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there [AirPod Pro notwithstanding] – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life excellent.”

