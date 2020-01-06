This dog harness at CES 2020 lets your best friend tell you how he’s feeling

Curious about how your westie really felt about that ugly Christmas jumper you paraded him around in last week? This new harness will let him tell you himself.

Inupathy by Langualess uses a colour changing panel to tell you how your dog is feeling in any situation – just think of it as a giant mood ring for your four-legged friend.

The harness works by positioning a heart rate scanner upon your dog’s chest. When your dog gets nervous, its sympathetic nervous system activates, causing its heart rate to get faster.

The LED light corresponds to the speed of your dog’s heart rate. Green means relaxed, purple means stressed, beige means interested, pink means excited and rainbow, of course, means happy.

The harness also comes in multiple colour variations – red, white and grey – so you can match your harness to your dog’s collar (or its ugly Christmas jumper) as well as in five adjustable sizes to fit every dog.

Langualess promises the device is light too at just 80g, so the panel won’t turn purple when your dog is forced to lug a load of heavy equipment to the park.

Inupathy also comes with an app for Android and iOS so you can track your dog’s moods over a longer period of time and identify anything that might be stressing it out.

You can even join in-app challenge events and compare your dog with other Inupathy-wearing dogs – whatever that means.

Perhaps more useful is the trainer feature Langualess plans to add in 2020. This feature allows experts to offer advice based on your dog’s characteristics and mood patterns so you can adjust the way your dog goes about its day to minimise any stress the harness identifies.

The device has a 12 hour battery life that should get you through two days of six hour use, though its important to note that it isn’t waterproof so maybe avoid rivers and lakes if your dog likes to go for a swim.

Inupathy is currently listed as coming soon but you can visit inupathy.com to stay up to date and be the first to know when the pet-sized wearable hits the market.

