These retro Galaxy Buds Pro case covers make us really, really want a pair

Samsung is offering some Galaxy Buds Pro buyers a lovely nostalgic touch with a cover for the wireless charging case fashioned in the style of the company’s classic flip phones.

In Samsung’s home country of South Korea, the company is offering covers called the Anycall T100 or an Anycall E700, which both resemble actual handsets launched around the turn of the century – the SGH-T100 and the SGH-E700.

Both were released at a time when the Galaxy series was a mere twinkle in the eye, but now offer a fun throwback to the times when calling, texting and playing simple games were about all you could do on a smartphone. Unfortunately, it only appears as if the non-functional cases are available as an in-store bonus when picking up the Galaxy Buds in-store in Korea (via Gizmodo).

It appears as if the cases will add a fair bid of heft to what is a pretty small case, but you’ve gotta love a bit of tech nostalgia surrounding the most cutting edge true wireless buds. Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 range during the Unpacked event the company held almost a week ago.

Naturally, they offer active noise cancelling, which Samsung describes as Intelligent ANC. In the right circumstances, Samsung says this can shut out 99% of the noise. However, there’s also ambient sound modes if you’d like to let in a little audio from the outside world.

The Galaxy Buds Pro IP rating is now an impressive IPX7, which means it’s fully waterproof. No problem if these fall out of your lugs while you’re taking a nice relaxing bath. Samsung is promising 5-hours of battery life, which can be replenished for a total of 18 hours when using the case. Turn off the ANC and those numbers improve.

There’s also a ‘360 Audio featuring Dolby Head Tracking’ feature, which is seen as an answer to Apple’s cool AirPods Pro/Max Spatial Audio feature.