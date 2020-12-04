It appears that Samsung will unveil another pair of earbuds with the Galaxy S21 when that launches early in 2021. Apparently they’ll be called the Galaxy Buds Pro (or maybe something else).

The leaks have already started for the next pair of Samsung wireless earbuds, with rumours of the Galaxy Buds pro surfacing around the same time as news of the Galaxy S21 smartphone landed. Here’s what we know about the latest headphones from the tech giant.

How much will the Galaxy Buds Pro cost?

Nothing has been mentioned yet about a price, but considering the Galaxy Buds Live were priced at £179, it’s likely these new buds will be available for a similar amount.

There have been suggestions that they could be revealed alongside the Galaxy S21 in January, but a February 2021 release looks more likely.

What features do the Galaxy Buds Pro have?

It seems as if Samsung has ditched the novel kidney bean-shaped design of the Galaxy Buds Live and reverted back to a more conventional look for the Buds Pro, if leaked images are any indication.

The design is much more akin to the appearance of the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus. We’re hoping that means they’ll be just as lightweight and comfortable to wear, and optimistically we’d like the IP rating to increase over the Buds Plus’ IPX2 rating. Considering IPX4 is increasingly becoming the standard, it’ll be a bit odd if Samsung continues to persist with a lower IPX2 rating.

The Galaxy Buds Live were Samsung’s first headphones with active noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds Pro will be the second to have that feature. Hopefully, the noise-cancelling is more effective than what the Buds Live offered, what with the in-ear design offering a better seal than the previous earbuds.

Rumours also suggest that there will be come improvements under the hood, with an improved transparency mode. A beefier 500mAh battery life has been spotted in documents filed to the FCC. They’ll also likely be made available in a range of colours, similar to what’s already available with previously released wireless earbuds.

According to SamMobile, the Buds Pro won’t replace the Buds Live, sitting alongside them in Samsung’s wireless earbuds range. Perhaps these earbuds will last a bit longer than its predecessors considering Samsung’s chop-and-change mentality with headphones

