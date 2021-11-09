These earbuds pair futuristic design with high-quality sound

Chinese brand YOBYBO is not one we’ve heard of before, but with their X-Boat Pro true wireless earphones, they have designs on becoming more well-known in the West.

The company says that its X-Boat Pro claims to be the first open-case True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, making it easy to pull them out of their charging case (or dock, as it were), as well as offering higher quality sound with the support of Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec.

With the open-case design, users can slide the earphones out and slot them into the ear pretty seamlessly, with integrated magnets keeping the earphones locked to the case at all times. Think of it as sliding across a screen to unlock a smartphone.

Other features that the earphones have include active noise cancellation for removal of external sounds from nearby surroundings so listeners can focus on their music. And that music can be delivered in higher-quality than the most Bluetooth codecs are capable of thanks the X-Boat Pro’s support for LDAC, which is able to deliver hi-res audio.

Battery life is claimed to be 40 hours, with five hours per charge and 35 in the case. YOBYBO state that their Airoha 5.2 chip smartly manages power during playback to extend battery life. Water resistance is IPX4, so while these many not be a pair to take to the gym, they’ll be able resist some wet weather and dust.

Charging via USB-C is supported (you can plug it into your phone to charge too), with a 20-minute fast-charge promising an extra five hours of playback.

And in terms of sound the X-Boat Pro features a 13mm Dynamic driver that delivers plenty of bass and “lets you experience the soaring melodies and rich timbre”.

The X-Boat Pro comes in a choice of three colours: Night Black, Cyber Green, and Space Silver, and for limited time consumers can pre-order the earphones at an early bird price of $99 on the Kickstarter page.