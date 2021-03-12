The safe way back to Disney World comes through a ‘magic’ iPhone app

Disney’s touch-free MagicBands wearables are likely to be pivotal to the reopening of the parks. The NFC-enabled bands are your ride passes, hotel room key and a means of paying for all of your food and drink on campus.

Now the entertainment giant is making this even easier, by integrating the MagicBand into the My Disney Experience iPhone and Apple Watch app. The MagicMobile experience will appear alongside over cards and passes within the Wallet app.

That could mean more seamless entry to the park, with Disney saying most MagicBand features will be available by holding the device near the entry point. The experience will be coming to Android users too in the future.

Disney says users will still be able to close a MagicBand as opposed to the app experience, or even alternate between the two. So, if you’re jumping out of the pool to refill your margarita then the waterproof wristband might be preferable.

In a press release Disney writes: “Guests will be able to create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to their smart device’s digital wallet. It works like magic – most features will be available by just holding up your smart device near an access point, just like you do with a MagicBand.”

While the MagicBand does arrive in the mail for some users when they book their Disney tickets online, those showing up to the parks usually buy one on site, so the app will make things a little more seamless on that front.

Naturally, there’s going to be some levels of readjustment for visitors to Disney parks as things gradually open once again, with more and more folks gaining access to vaccines. My local park in Orlando, Florida, opened its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions barely six months before the pandemic hit, so I’m personally looking forward to visiting once it’s safe.

Would you feel safe returning to theme parks in a touch-free environment? Is zero contact the only way to do it in the post-Covid world? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.