Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform as the successor to the Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus with an enhanced CPU, 5G connectivity and intuitive AI.

The Snapdragon 870 5G features the Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU, offering speedy performance that clocks up to 3.2 GHz while also delivering maximum power efficiency. The CPU supports displays of up to 4K at 60 Hz and is bolstered by Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ to give your battery a boost when it needs it.

Like its predecessor, the 865 Plus, the 870 5G provides plenty of gaming power. Between Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming and Adreno 650 GPU, the platform is capable of offering desktop-level rendering, hyper-realistic graphics and performance that is optimised in real-time.

Other key gaming features include Game Smoother to reduce jank, Adreno Fast Blend to render visuals, and Game Color Plus and True 10-bit HDR gaming to offer vivid colours and intense contrast.

As its name suggests, the 870 5G offers support for the next generation of connectivity at multi-gigabit speeds. This includes both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz spectrums, allowing for fast performance whether you’re uploading, downloading or streaming.

The chip also packs Qualcomm’s 5th generation AI engine for responsive on-device assistance, including real-time translation and contextual awareness thanks to the Qualcomm Sensing Hub.

Lastly, support for FastConnect 6800 allows for fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth support.

“Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus, the new Snapdragon 870 was designed to address OEM and mobile industry requirements”, said Qualcomm’s VP of product management Kedar Kondap.

“Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi”.

All of the above companies have also launched or plan to launch devices on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 platform, which was unveiled at the end of 2020.

