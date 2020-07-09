Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus is a gaming beast – first phones confirmed

Qualcomm has announced its next generation Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile platform, the chipmaker’s fastest and most powerful SoC yet.

The new chipset offers CPU and GPU components that are both 10% more powerful than the Snapdragon 865 platform, which has already powered many of the year’s best Android smartphones.

Qualcomm says the gains on offer here will benefit elite gaming experiences primarily with the ASUS ROG Phone 3 and the and the forthcoming Lenovo Legion handsets among the 140 devices already confirmed to include the Snapdragon 865 Plus .

The key improvements over the current Snapdragon 865 are be surmised as follows:

Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 3.1 GHz (10% increase)

Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU offers 10% faster graphics rendering

Qualcomm FastConnect™ 6900 compatibility – boasting staggering Wi-Fi speeds for up to 3.6 Gbps.

Qualcomm also says that the 865 Plus offers updatable GPU drivers and desktop-forward rendering, 144fps gameplay over a 5G connection and True 10-bit HDR gaming which will offer more than a billion shades of colour.

We can expect more phones running the devices to be announced in the next few months, including the flagship devices coming between now and the end of the year. A brand new platform will be announced in time for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S30. That next-gen is likely to see the long-awaited integration of the X55 5G modem into the main chipset.

“As we work to scale 5G, we continue to invest in our premium tier, 8-series mobile platforms, to push the envelope in terms of performance and power efficiency and deliver the next generation of camera, AI and gaming experiences,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc in a blog post. “Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865, the new Snapdragon 865 Plus will deliver enhanced performance for the next wave of flagship smartphones.”

