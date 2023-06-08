The Pixel 7 is now nearly as cheap as the Pixel 7a

It’s deal season on Pixel 7 phones and you can currently pick one up for the price of the dumbed-down A-Series model.

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel 7, unlocked, for £469.50. That’s a 22% discount on the asking price of £599. Or, a saving of £129.50. The best deal is on the black version of the phone with 5G data and 128GB of built in storage.

Was £599

Now £469.50 View Deal

Considering the inferior Pixel 7a is £449, then this is a no brainer for Google Pixel fans. The device comes with the Google Tensor G2 processor and a 6.3-inch AMOLED display that makes it a little larger than the iPhone 14. We loved the sharp display but wish Google had bumped it up to 120Hz rather than the 90 it ships with.

There are also a pair of powerful rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide. This is coupled with Google’s awesome computational photography tech.

We also loved the design, especially with that unique metallic camera bar on the back of the device. Our reviewer scored the Pixel 7 with a 4.5-star score out of a possible 5, praising screen, camera and design alike.

He concluded: “The Pixel 7 is a very strong phone overall, with the camera being its most notable strength. While there are many other excellent handsets available to buy, often at extortionate prices, I wholeheartedly believe that this one is really worth the $599/£599 asking price, which is good value for photographic performance of this calibre, and its premium-looking and robust design also belies that rather more modest price tag.”

It was worth £600 to our reviewer. It’s definitely worth £469.50. With Android 14 on the horizon, which you’ll get on day one, this is an excellent time to snag one of our favourite Android phones.