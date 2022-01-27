The Oculus Quest has officially been renamed

Meta has announced the latest product to be hit by the Facebook rebrand – the Oculus (sorry, Meta) Quest.

Meta announced the name change with a Metaverse-flavoured meme posted on the Quest Twitter account.

It also updated the account to reflect the changes with a new username and the incredibly creative bio, “New handle, who dis?”.

Interestingly, the Oculus logo – which resembles the letter ‘O’ – appears to remain unchanged.

The changes don’t come as a huge surprise. Meta actually announced it’d be rebranding the Quest all the way back in October when it originally told the world it would be ditching the Facebook branding for Meta.

“We’re bringing our brands and products closer to Meta, which is the umbrella for all our products and services. When people buy our products, we want them to clearly understand that all of these devices come from Meta and ladder up to our metaverse vision”, announced Andrew Bosworth, VP of VR/AR at Meta in a Facebook post at the time.

“VR will be the most immersive way for people to access the metaverse and as we look toward our goal of bringing 1B people into VR, we want to make it clear that Quest is a Meta product. For this reason, we’re simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand for our hardware”.

Bosworth revealed that ‘Oculus Quest from Facebook’ would be replaced by ‘Meta Quest’ and the ‘Oculus’ app replaced by the ‘Meta Quest’ app in early 2022 – and it seems these changes are now coming into effect on social media.

As of right now, the accompanying app is still called Oculus in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. However, entering ‘Meta Quest’ already brings up the Oculus app in search results, so we don’t expect this app change to be far off.

“We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and this was a very difficult decision to make”, said Bosworth in October. “While we’re changing the brand of the hardware, Oculus will continue to be a core part of our DNA and will live on in things like software and developer tools”.