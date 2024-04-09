The Meta Quest 3 just got way better thanks to these huge updates

While a lot of VR experiences are about the ability to move in both the real and virtual spaces at the same time, sometimes you might want to kick back and watch a movie.

Trouble is, keeping your chin up with the headset on can be a workout. So a new update for the Meta Quest 3 will enable you to lay flat on your back and, for want of a better term, think of England.

The new v64 update from Meta today adds a host of new features, in which the experimental feature comes to Meta Quest 3. It rolled out for the Quest 2 in version 63. Meta says it’ll work for both media and gaming, so long as the games don’t require any movement.

In the update release notes, the company says: “Lying down is now available on Quest 3. Kick back, relax and recline for casual experiences including media playback and stationary immersive gaming. You can enable this feature by going to Experimental in Settings and selecting the toggle next to Use Apps While Lying Down.

“Once enabled, you can use this feature by laying down and then pressing and holding the menu button to reset your view.”

Elsewhere, Meta is enabling external mic support on Quest 3, which is a nice option for cleaning up the audio for video calls and interacting with others in the metaverse. All you need to do is plug the mic into the USB-C port on the headset.

There are Passthrough improvements for mixed reality experiences too, with Meta saying in a blog post “we’ve made a number of improvements to Passthrough on Meta Quest 3. Passthrough is now higher-fidelity than before, and better at adjusting color, exposure, contrast, and dynamic range to match your real-world surroundings.”

The result of this will be a more immersive feel, with the company saying it’s part of ongoing efforts to make Passthrough “indistinguishable from reality.”