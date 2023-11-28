The Last of Us Season 2 has a special treat for hardcore game fans

The Last of Us Season 2 hasn’t even begun filming yet, but the creators are already raising our adrenaline with teasers for the continuation of Joel and Ellie’s adventures.

Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, the show’s co-creator, says season 2 will include Lost Levels from the sequel to the game.

Save a third on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Argos is selling the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC for just £14.99, which is a third off. Argos

Was £22.50

Now £14.99 View Deal

If you’re wondering what exactly they are, they’re playable sequences which were cut from The Last of Us: Part 2 video game.

They are being restored as bonus content for the specially-made PS5 Remaster of the game, which was announced last week and will be released on January 19. The game will include three so-called Lost Levels, called Jackson Dance, Boar Hunt and Sewers. We’re not sure which on is scheduled to be included in the TV show yet.

“As a tease, I will say there is at least one element from a cut level that is planned [for] the show,” Druckmann told Entertainment Weekly (via IGN). “I say that with the caveat that we haven’t started filming the show yet and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately feel will be best for the show.”

As for the Lost Levels’ presence within the PS5 Remaster, Druckmann added: “The Lost Levels are very much focused on offering a sneak peek into The Last of Us Part 2’s original development and deepen fans’ appreciation for the studio’s creative work.”

They will be available as little independently playable options rather than expanding the original story mode. In a blog post last week, PlayStation explained a little further.

The company wrote: “And for both new and returning players interested in learning more, we’ve designed Part II Remastered to offer a comprehensive dive behind-the-scenes of how our studio brought this game to life. A new set of Lost Levels in Part II Remastered allow players a unique chance to check out some playable sequences previously cut from the game.”