‘The Last of Us 3 or new IP?’ Naughty Dog already mulling the future

We’re little more than a week from the release of The Last of Us 2, but the Naughty Dog is already thinking about the next instalment.

In an interview with GQ UK, director Neil Druckmann was drawn on what might be next for the all-conquering studio now the long-anticipated (and long-delayed) title is finally complete.

Druckmann said the studio might go straight to The Last of Us Part 3 or may even debut a brand new piece of intellectual property.

“As you start wrapping things up, creatively there are fewer and fewer responsibilities and my mind can’t help but think about the next thing,” he told GQ. “So, yeah, the next thing could be a Part III, the next thing could be some new IP.”

Was that confirmation there will be a Part 3? Not quite, but it probably means that the forthcoming instalment does not bring a definitive end to the series in the way Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4 did a few years back.

Of course, a new video game for the Sony PS5 isn’t the only business Naughty Dog has on the agenda. The company has struck a deal with HBO to turn The Last of Us franchise into a live action television series.

When asked whether he was nervous about the hanging the epic storytelling over to a third-party, Druckmann said: “F**k, yes, I’m nervous.” When asked about the challenge of writing for HBO, he added: “It really lets us focus on the characters and the drama and show you other aspects of those characters.”

Incidentally, there was good news on that front today too, with the series landing the director of the acclaimed Chernobyl mini-series Johan Renck.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …