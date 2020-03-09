HBO has announced its plans to adapt the critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusive – The Last of Us – into a TV series. Here’s all the information you need to know, including who could be cast in the series and when it’s airing.

Ever since the game’s release back in 2013, fans have long since wondered what an adaptation of The Last of Us might look like, particularly as it’s one of the most narrative driven games of the last decade.

Well, the wait is finally over, as Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl writer and creator Craig Mazin are teaming up to adapt the game into a series for HBO. Excited? We sure are – so let’s dive in and dissect all the key information that we know so far about HBO’s The Last of Us.

The Last of Us Cast – Who will play Joel and Ellie?

At this stage in production, there’s no official word on who’s been cast to play The Last of Us’ two main leads, Joel and Ellie. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans guessing and suggesting who could be featured in the roles.

For the part of Joel, everyone’s favourite X-Men (or is that X-Man?) Hugh Jackman appears to be the frontrunner. Jackman’s no stranger to post apocalyptic fiction, having embraced his inner wanderer in 2017’s Logan.

Not too far behind the Australian frontman is Karl Urban – known recently for his role in Amazon’s The Boys – followed by Nicolaj Colster Waldau, who HBO fans will recognise from Game of Thrones for his turn as loveable bad boy, Jaime Lannister.

With Ellie only being 14 during the events of The Last of Us, the show presents a great opportunity for an up and coming actor to dive into the role, which is why fans are gunning for the likes of Sophia Lillis (IT) and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) to be considered.

HBO’s The Last of Us Release Date – When will it air?

With the show still being in the early stages of pre-production, no official date on the release date for HBO’s The Last of Us has been set, but given the average production time for a television series these days, we can estimate a release date sometime in 2022.

How can I watch HBO’s The Last of Us in the UK?

Given Sky’s distribution relationship with HBO, it’s almost a given that The Last of Us will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic.

If you don’t have access to Sky’s TV package (and live in the 21st century), chances are you’ll be able to stream The Last of Us via Now TV. The same was recently true for HBO’s latest breakout series, Watchmen.

Will HBO’s The Last of Us follow the same story as the game?

Finally, something we have a concrete answer for! Yes, according to HBO’s press release, the show will be following the same major narrative found in the original The Last of Us video game. As with all adaptations, it’d be amiss if we didn’t expect some aspects to change (maybe the odd subplot or character omission), but the show will follow Joel and Ellie as they traipse across a post-apocalyptic America.

Another interesting tidbit in the release states that, beyond the game’s initial story, there is “the possibility of additional content based on the forthcoming game sequel, ‘The Last of Us Part II.'”

It’s clear from this statement that both Druckmann and Mazin are banking on The Last of Us getting picked up for a second season, dependent of course on the initial success of their adaptation.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…