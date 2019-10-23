The iPhone 11 is doing the business for Apple − but it’s not all hunky-dory

The iPhone 11 is fuelling some healthy growth for Apple across a range of markets.

New figures from analyst firm Kantar show that iOS now accounts for 18.9% of all smartphone sales across the five major European markets − the UK, Spain, Germany, France and Italy. Apple’s share of smartphone sales is up in all five of those markets.

Apple holds a 34% share of phone sales in the UK, up almost 2% on last year. That figure makes an interesting comparison with Apple’s performance in other areas of Europe, Spain in particular, where the company holds 9.2% of phone sales.

Dominic Sunnebo, Kantar’s global director, said: “Q3 2019 saw Apple launch its new iPhone 11 family and with just over a week of sales available [at time of analysis], the new models contributed to 7.4% of Apple’s overall iPhone unit sales in Q3 2019, up from 6.6% from the launch of the iPhone XS family in Q3 2018.

“The new models are all selling well, with the more competitively priced iPhone 11 is leading in absolute terms, but the Pro models are not far behind. Combined sales of the new models are up vs. the iPhone XS launch a year ago. In the US the model split of sales for the new iPhones is similar to the EU, though the overall contribution to Apple’s total iPhone sales in the quarter is notably larger at 10.2%.”

Beyond Europe, Apple has made huge gains in certain markets. In Japan it’s gone from a 29.6% sales share in September 2018 to a huge 39.9% in September 2019. It’s also up slightly in Australia and remains a dominant force there.

There are negatives though. Apple have lost 1.3% sales share in China and is down 2% in the US. Both are key markets for the iPhone.

The trend overall is growth, but Apple executives will certainly be concerned about warning signs in the US and China.

