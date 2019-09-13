The Google Nest Mini could include a wall mount and audio port

Google’s next small smart speaker can hang from your wall and be plugged into other, better sounding speakers, according to the latest FCC filing.

An FCC filing for the Nest Mini has been spotted online, and it looks like the smart home device will feature a wall mount and an audio port. The filing shows a diagram of the hole-and-screw mechanism that presumably makes up the wall mount alongside a cutout on the outer rim of the smart speaker where an audio jack might attach.

The successor to Google’s Home Mini smart speaker also has a small setup code on the bottom of the speaker – a feature that is common on Nest cameras but new to Google’s smart assistant device, suggesting that the speaker is moving closer to the Nest line branding.

The filing was discovered by 9to5Google this week, but the diagram matches up with rumours we’ve heard in the past about the smart device.

In August, we heard that the Nest Mini would have improved sound quality out of the box compared to the Home Mini that came before it and that a 3.5mm stereo jack could be a part of that.

The audio port is a nifty feature for any audiophiles looking to bring Google Assistant to their smart speaker – users keen for better sound can hook any fancy speaker up to their Google Nest Mini to bring high quality sound to the smart little voice assistant.

All three generations of Amazon’s Echo Dot have come ready with the jack so Google is late to the game with this feature. Nevertheless, those attached to Google Assistant will be excited to hear that they can take advantage of the feature without ditching the smart assistant for Alexa.

The Google Nest Mini is expected to be unveiled alongside the Pixel 4 in October, but the exact launch date and price remain a mystery.

