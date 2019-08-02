We’re less than a week away from the Galaxy Note 10 launch and the leaks are coming thick and fast. This latest reveal appears to show off the wonderfully understated colour options on this year’s Note.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 looks set to come in black, white and ‘Pearl’ colour schemes. Beyond the Pearl – which offers a bit of something different – the Black and White shades are pretty standard but fit with the overall image of the Note series.

The reveal came from reliable leaker Evan Blass – giving us a closer look at some of the featured cameras on the Note 10 series as well as the devices’ colours.

Since launch, the Galaxy Note 9 has had numerous special edition colour variations but the core colours were Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black and Gold. Blue and purple have long been staples in the Galaxy lineup so it’s interesting to see that Samsung might go for a more conservative set this time around.

Both camera setups are expected to feature the same wide, ultrawide and telephoto trio as the Galaxy S10 Plus, while the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus looks to be adding a time of flight sensor to the bunch as well.

The leak also backed up some details we had already seen. In the images, the S Pen gives a bit of an indication of how much bigger the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be than the regular Note 10 – an already sizeable phone.

The images reiterate the death of the Bixby button too – sort of. The power button is expected to be moved to where the Bixby button used to sit – with Bixby accessed via the power button instead of having its own space.

What we can’t see from this leak is a big reveal which came out yesterday. A dongle appears to be coming for the Note series – indicating the death of the headphone jack in the range.

