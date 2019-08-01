This Galaxy Note 10 leak probably spells the death of the headphone jack

While Apple, Huawei and just about everyone else has been ditching headphone jacks, Samsung has kept the trusty port on all its recent flagships. That looks like it might change with the forthcoming Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Leaks regarding the Note 10 and its larger sibling have been bountiful recently, with everything from the phone’s lower-than-expected display resolution to the reported release date slipping out. And now it looks like something else has leaked – the headphone dongle we’d expect to see bundled with the phablet.

This rumour seems to confirm Samsung will finally ditch the classic 3.5mm port on its next phone, marking the first time it has made this design decision on a flagship phone. Instead of the port, you’ll either have to get the dongle in the box or pay a little extra for it as an add-on. Apple, for example, shipped its first headphone jack-less iPhone with a dongle but removed it in later years.

It’s going to be a busy few weeks for Samsung, who heralded the end of July with the unveiling of the Tab S6. This is an iPad Pro rival running Android with a fast a speedy Snapdragon 855 chipset and S Pen stylus in the box. We also expect the Galaxy Watch Active 2 to arrive before the Galaxy Note 10 gets its big reveal on August 7.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to pack the latest processor, big screen, a similar camera array to the Galaxy S10 Plus and, of course, S Pen functionality. The S Pen has long been the unique selling point of the Note series and we doubt it’s going to be going away anytime soon. It also looks like there’ll be a Plus-sized version possibly with an even bigger display and an extra camera on the back.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest Note 10 news as it happens on August 7 so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews.

