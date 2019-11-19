The next Galaxy Fold will be way cheaper than the original, according to a fresh wave of reports about Samsung’s next foldable.

It’s to be expected that, as a technology (in this case folding screens) matures, it becomes a little cheaper. Rumours are suggesting that this will be the case though with Samsung’s next foldable, the hotly anticipated Galaxy Fold 2 (via SamMobile).

A little more affordability certainly wouldn’t go amiss. The Galaxy Fold, though an impressive piece of kit, costs £1900. That’s a hell of a lot for a phone, but users are essentially paying extra to be early adopters of a new technology in the folding screen.

If rumours are to be believed the follow up phone will also have a clamshell form factor, like the new Motorola Razr, rather than the Galaxy Folds sideways folding action.

SamMobile confirmed that the follow-up phone will be model number SM-F700F and is expected to launch shortly after the Samsung Galaxy S11.

Support pages for Samsung’s next foldable have already started appearing on the website of Samsung Africa, though the pages provide no further details as of yet, other than carrying the known model number. This detail more or less confirms that the new foldable will be available in some African markets.

Korean publication ‘The Bell’ already found out that the new device is codenamed ‘Bloom’ for the time being. They believe the codename signals a ‘blooming’ of Samsung’s presence in the foldables market and that Samsung will release the Fold 2 come April.

The model number of the actual Galaxy Fold, SM-F900F, shows that it is part of an entirely different product series to this new product. As a result, we shouldn’t expect to see the new phone have too many similarities to the original Samsung foldable.

