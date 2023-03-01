The five-star Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless buds get the one missing feature

Sony is bringing the long-promised multipoint Bluetooth connectivity feature to its top-notch WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds

The update, first promised back in November 2022, will enable users to connect their great-sounding flagship buds to two devices at the same time.

The idea it that users won’t be any need to switch the Bluetooth connection if they’d like to use them with their phone instead of their laptop, for example.

It also allows for both devices to be connected simultaneously so, if you’re watching a movie on your tablet while commuting, calls received via your phone will still be routed via the WF-1000XM4.

The free 2.0.0 firmware update can be installed via Sony’s Headphones Connect companion app for iOS and Android. While the update is indeed welcome, and matches the functionality offered in the sister WH-1000XM5 over-ear cans, the hour is rather late.

The delay may be down to the presence of the Bluetooth bandwidth hogging proprietary LCAC codec that can delivery hi-res music over a wireless connection. However, as DigitalTrends points out in its report, doesn’t leave much space for much else to take place on that connection.

It is also thought Sony will update the WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds in the next few months with a brand new version that’ll surely support multipoint Bluetooth out of the box.

Despite being launched almost two years ago, the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds are still our number one pick for the best sounding true wireless earbuds. We’re fond of the impressively rich sound, compact design, comprehensive feature set, long battery life, and excellent noise cancellation.

The five star review concluded: “Sony find more improvements with their premium true wireless in the WF-1000XM4. It’s better in terms of and comfort; the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation is impressive, and they sound fantastic.”