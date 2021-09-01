Philips’ Fidelio range is getting its first pair of true wireless earbuds in the Fidelio T1.

Fidelio is Philips’ flagship audio range, combining premium build quality and design with warm but detailed sound. The range covers headphones and soundbars, but true wireless earbuds had been absent until now.

Arriving in black and silver colours with a brushed metal finish, the earbuds are splashproof up to IPX4. There’s also a Muirhead sustainable leather insert atop the charging case that adds to its high-end look.

According to the company, the new true wireless share the Fidelio signature sound, delivering a “warm, natural midrange, deep yet accurate bass” for a listening experience that aims to be rich in detail.

The T1 feature a two-way design that combines the bass performance of a 10mm dynamic driver with the speedy and detailed response of a smaller, more efficient balanced armature module, allowing the earbuds to output full range audio.

There’s also support for Sony’s LDAC codec that enables high resolution playback and a stable connection. Connectivity-wise, the earbuds pack Bluetooth 5.2, as well as Google Fast Pair for quicker pairing with Android devices.

Three mics are in both earbud for active noise cancellation, with presets available in the Philips Headphones app. The six silicon ear tip sizes and three Comply foam tip sizes help provide passive noise isolation.

The earbuds are controlled via tapping and there’s a push-to-talk button to call upon the Google Assistant. There’s also an IR wear sensor that will automatically pause the tunes when the earbuds are removed.

With 9 hours of listening with ANC switched on, a further 25 hours stored in the charging case. Those numbers increase to 13 hours and 35 hours with ANC turned off. The earbuds takes two hours to charge fully, but you’ll be able to get an hour of playback from the first 15 minutes of charging.

Philips unveiled the Fidelio T1 alongside its new OLED TVs and Philips Hue. However, the company has yet to confirm an official release date or price for the earbuds.