Signify boosts Philips Hue lighting range with new bathroom and gradient range

Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, has announced a slew of new products, designed to fit into every room of your home. The range includes new bulbs and dedicated lighting products for both utility and entertainment purposes.

Last year saw the launch of the Philips Hue Gradient light strip, an LED strip that can shine multiple colours at the same time, which was built to work with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync box.

New gradient lights

Today, we’ve got four more products in the line-up. There’s the Philips Hue Play gradient light tube, which brings the gradient technology to a bar that can sit underneath your TV. Designed to work with the Sync box, the tube will project colours that match the on-screen action to make what you’re watching a more immersive experience.

Alongside this product are three new ambient light products that use gradient technology, the Philips Hue gradient Signe floor and table lamps, available in black or white, and the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip.

Brighter and wider choice of lighting

The Filament bulbs look like traditional bulbs and are built for people that have smart light fittings where the bulb is a prominent feature, looking as good when they’re turned off as on. There’s a new White Filament E14 candle bulb to join the line-up.

Across the White, White ambiance, and White and color ambiance, there are now new bulbs with a maximum brightness of either 1100 and 1600 lumens – that’s ideal for anyone that wants brighter lights for normal use, but still wants the flexibility for smart control or coloured lighting.

New ceiling panels

New ceiling panels give you a smart way of adding colour and smart lighting directly to your home. The Philips Hue Surimu ceiling panel, available in square or rectangular shapes, will sit almost flush with the ceiling.

There’s also the Philips Hue Enrave ceiling light, which gives warm-to-cool white light, and is available in black or white.

Later in the year, we’ll see the Philips Hue Infuse, which Signify says will provide “white and colored light with subtle indirect light on the ceiling”.

Bathroom colour

Why shouldn’t your bathroom be in your Hue system, letting you turn it into a relaxing haven? The new Hue lighting range is designed specifically for bathrooms with the Philips Hue Xamento recessed spots, the Philips Hue Devere ceiling light and the Philips Hue Xamento ceiling light.

As of today, the new Philips Hue app will offer dynamic lighting effects, allowing lights to change colour or intensity automatically. It’s a feature that has been offered through third-party Hue apps before, so it’s good to see the technology baked into the main app.

Hue also introduced an integration with Spotify, plus a new 120Hz mode for its Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.