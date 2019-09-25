The Arlo Pro 3 is a cheaper, 2K alternative to the superb Arlo Ultra

Arlo has announced a new flagship wireless camera in its Pro range, the Arlo Pro 3. It offers many of the features that made the Arlo Ultra such a success, but at a lower price.

The Arlo Pro 3 has a 160-degree lens and a 2K resolution, down from the 4K maximum resolution on the Arlo Ultra. However, with a maximum recording resolution of 2560 x 1440, the Arlo Pro 3 has 80% more pixels than the Full HD (1920 x 1080) Arlo Pro 2 camera.

With HDR as standard, video quality should be excellent; it certainly was on the Arlo Ultra. We’re pleased to see that this new model also gets the Ultra’s spotlight and colour night vision, too.

Getting the maximum resolution requires the Arlo Pro 3 cameras to be connected to the Pro 3 Smarthub or the Ultra Smarthub. As with previous cameras in the range, the Pro 3 will be available as standalone cameras, if you have an existing hub, and as a bundle with a hub.

The Arlo Pro 2 shipped with free cloud storage with the option to upgrade the subscription to Arlo Smart, which includes cloud-based activity zones and smart notifications, letting you choose your combination of what you want to be notified about: people, animals or vehicles.

The Arlo Pro 3, as with the Ultra, ships with a trial version of Arlo Smart; in this case a three-month trial. After that period, you have to subscribe to Arlo Smart if you want to maintain cloud recording, smart notifications and cloud activity zones.

Externally, the Pro 3 looks very similar to the Ultra, using the same magnetic mount, which lets you easily attach and move the camera to get the best view. Each camera is fully weatherproof, giving you the option to install inside or out.

The Arlo Pro 3 will be available for pre-order from October 1 on Amazon. Kits include a single camera for £279.99 or two cameras and the Smart Hub for £549.99. Kits are available in black and white. We’ll have a review sample shortly.

