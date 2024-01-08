The Abode Edge Camera is capable of a 1.5-mile Wi-Fi connection

Outdoor security cameras are a great idea, constantly monitoring your home for intrusion attempts, but poor Wi-Fi connections can mar the experience. This is something that the Abode Edge Camera promises to fix, with its staggering 1.5-mile range.

The camera achieves this staggering distance using a Morse Micro Wi-Fi Certified HaLow SoC. Wi-Fi HaLow runs narrower frequency bands compared to regular Wi-Fi, giving it far greater range, although with lower bandwidths. According to Adode, the technology can “penetrate transmission obstacles and provide unmatched performance, even in noisy environments crowded by multiple devices and cameras”.

Abode believes that its camera will increase placement options and make it easier for households to monitor their homes.

“Nearly every home security camera is facing the wrong direction,” said Chris Carney, Founder and CEO of Abode Systems. “Technology constraints have limited home security cameras in two major ways: a field of view that remains fixed and facing away from the home and rampant connectivity issues if the camera is deployed too far away. In nearly all of these cases, that leaves what matters most – the home – completely out of frame or with an offline camera.”

Although the Wi-Fi standard differs from that used in standard homes, the Abode Edge Camera comes with everything to seamlessly connect it to your home network and manage it through the app, which also controls the Abode Security system.

AI and long battery life

An internal 6000mAh battery means that the camera should last for up to one year on a single charge, although installation location and how many times the camera has to record will make a difference.

An integrated Xailient AI chip gives the Abode Edge Camera advanced detection routines on-device, including object detection, facial recognition and anomaly detection.

Cloud recording is available via the Abode Standard Plan ($6.99/£7.99 a month), and via the new single-camera plan ($3.99 a month, with no UK pricing available). The Abode Edge Camera will be available later in Q1 for $199.99, and UK pricing has not yet been announced.