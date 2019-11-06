Tesla electric pick-up truck reveal has a neat Blade Runner tie in

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will unveil the next addition to the company’s electric car line-up later this month – the long-awaited pick-up truck.

Musk says the ‘Cybertruck’, believed to be in the same vein as the iconic Ford F-150, will be showcased on November 21 in Los Angeles, near sister company SpaceX’s rocket factory.

Musk has previously said the idea is to “meet or exceed an F-150. If the F-150 can do it then a Tesla truck should be able to do it.” It won’t be a carbon copy in terms of design with Musk promising a cyberpunk style design, reminiscent to what we might see in a science-fiction film.

We’re really looking forward to seeing what the company has to offer in this category, which could be truly transformational, beyond what the firm has been able to achieve with its sedans and SUVs.

An electric offering as an alternative to trucks predominantly running on diesel would be a huge deal, especially if there were able to muster the same towing ability as the F-150. The classic truck is able to pull a whopping 13,200lbs and can handle a payload of up to 3,230lbs.

The 3.5L EcoBoost Twin-Turbocharged V6 version of the F-150 also offers 375HP and 470lb-ft of torque, so there’s plenty for the as-yet-unnamed Cybertruck to achieve if Tesla has designs on emulating the most popular truck on the market.

As with everything Musk does, the date selected for the reveal isn’t random. In a follow up tweet, he referenced the opening to original Blade Runner movie, which is set in November 2019.

As well as the pick-up truck, Tesla is also working on a full-on semi truck, which could eventually transform the haulage industry. And, you know, put truckers out of work thanks to the self-driving capabilities.

