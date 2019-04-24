Electric car giant Tesla has boosted the range of its Tesla Model X and Tesla Model S models in a much needed update to its fleets, as sales of the pricey eco-friendly vehicles continue to struggle.

The Tesla Model X vs Model S debate will probably never be truly settled, but one thing’s for sure – both cars are now better than ever, after Elon Musk’s company announced a major range upgrade for the duo.

The new 2019 Tesla Model S will now drive 370 miles on a single charge, while the 2019 Model X jumps up to a range of 325 miles per charge, thanks to their new drivetrain design. The previous models offered 335 miles and 295 miles of range, respectively.

Better still, the new Model S and Model X will actually be slightly cheaper than the long-range predecessors – cheaper in Tesla terms, at least. The 2019 Model S will start at $88,000 (about £68,000) while the Model X can be had from $93,000 (~£72,000).

The longest-range models of the cars previously carried an $8,000 surcharge, which is around £6,200 and about the same as a nice second-hand Polo.

The cars’ 100 kWh battery packs will remain the same, but charging speeds will be boosted to 200 kW on V3 Superchargers and 145 kW on V2 Superchargers – a 50% bump, according to Tesla.

The electric car manufacturer announced the major range upgrades in a recent blog post, before taking to Twitter to highlight some smaller improvements.

Tesla Model X and Model S prices plummet

Existing Tesla Model X and Model S owners who want to upgrade to one of firm’s new Performance long-range cars can also benefit from a free Ludicrous Mode upgrade, worth $20,000 (~£15,500), and the firm is also bringing back its cheaper Standard Range models for both lines.

For $83,000, or about £64,000, you can get a Model X Standard with 250 miles of range, while a Model S Standard with single charge range of 285 miles will set you back ‘just’ $78,000 (~£60,000).

The timing of the upgrades – the new models are set to hit the production line this week – is hardly coincidental, given deliveries of Tesla’s ageing Model X and Model S cars were falling this year.

According to a Tesla Q1 2019 report, combined deliveries of Model X and Model S cars plummeted from 27,607 to 12,100 in the last quarter – a 56% drop.

