Terrarium TV users’ details could be handed to authorities, developer says

Terrarium TV, a popular Android app that lets users stream TV shows and films for free, will be shut down at the end of September, its developer, NitroXenon, recently revealed. Since the announcement was made, users have started receiving worrying notifications from the app.

According to TorrentFreak, the Terrarium TV app has started telling people who haven’t yet uninstalled it that “We can’t guarantee that details won’t be shared upon request”.

“Uninstall immediately!” reads another such notification. “Your IP address and location are being tracked!”

Furthermore, after being asked about the notifications, NitroXenon told TorrentFreak: “I’m just telling the truth. Almost every app tracks users’ IP [addresses]. And if I must [hand] the info to authorities then I’ll do it.”

It isn’t clear why NitroXenon decided to shut down Terrarium TV in the first place, but the situation has now taken a concerning and unexpected turn.

That said, it seems highly unlikely that streamers, rather than pirate content uploaders, would be targeted by law enforcement.

“It has always been a great pleasure to work on this project. However, it is time to say goodbye. I am going to shut down Terrarium TV, forever,” NitroXenon told Terrarium TV users last week.

“I know this day will come eventually. I know it would be hard to let go. But it is really time for me to move on to other projects.”

The message continued: “Please not that you will not be able to open the Terrarium TV app after the end of September as the app will close itself automatically.”

A quick Twitter search shows that the app has already stopped working for lots of users, who are also discussing Terrarium TV alternatives.

