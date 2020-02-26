Take a look at these new AR and VR headset designs from Qualcomm

Qualcomm has lifted the lid on its all new VR and AR headset designs, and they look pretty swish.

The headsets will house the company’s latest 5G-enabled chipset. There’s a couple of variations of the new headsets and we’re interested to see how they stand up in terms of functionality.

Both the AR and VR headsets (augmented reality and virtual reality,) will pack the 5G-enabled Snapdragon XR2 chipset, which is set to have some pretty impressive capabilities.

Related: Best VR Headset 2020 — Seven of the best ways to escape reality

5G and VR/AR are ideal partners as faster internet speeds allow the devices to do less of the computing work via native hardware. It’s a similar concept to recently arrived game-streaming platforms like Google Stadia and means the headsets themselves can be slimmer.

That slim, small design is key in an AR or VR headset. Who wants a huge, bulky, heavy headset when diving into a VR experience?

A glimpse at these headsets though, shows that they aren’t too cumbersome. While we can’t determine weight from this early sneak-peak, we can say that they look smaller than some alternative headsets.

Related: Half Life: Alyx – Everything we know about the VR exclusive prequel

So, what exciting possibilities do these headsets open up for users?

Currently VR is primarily used for gaming and AR is a technology very much in its infancy, with potential uses still being mapped out and discovered.

VR gaming is about to become a much more exciting field, with the upcoming release of Half Life: Alyx sparking plenty of new interest in the market.

It’s solely a virtual reality experience and the prequel is set in the Half Life universe. Fans are hugely excited and the game has the potential to open up VR to a wider, previously un-interested, audience.

Also notable is the Twin Peaks VR game, though in this case it’s notable less as an exciting prospect and more as an oddity.

Take a look at the trailer below for a sneak peak at the, frankly baffling, Twin Peaks VR game.

Another interesting upcoming use of the technology is the VR meeting room Apple is said to be working on.

Related: Apple is working on a ‘bionic virtual meeting room‘

A new patent, spotted by Protocol, shows that Apple is working on a “bionic virtual meeting room”. The description in the patent documents shows that the company is thinking of a way to re-purpose VR technology for business, rather than gaming. It will see people use avatars, which realistically mirror their facial expressions, to meet across any distance.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…