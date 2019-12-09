The official trailer for the Twin Peaks Virtual Reality game is here and as you would expect it is very, very strange.

Following its announcement last year, fans of Twin Peaks have been eagerly anticipating the franchise’s VR game. The short, confusing trailer promises that players will “collect Easter eggs” and “discover hidden secrets”.

One of the “hidden secrets” we’re keen to uncover is: What on earth is going on in this trailer?

It looks absolutely bizarre, but that should be no surprise to anyone familiar with Twin Peaks. Created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, the surreal murder-mystery drama first appeared on our screens in 1990. It was cancelled after its second season but nonetheless gained a devoted cult fandom. The series then returned in 2017, 25 years after the original show.

How will David Lynch’s surreal imaginings translate to a VR game though? That’s a tricky question. The show was all about atmosphere and surreal surprises. It remains to be seen whether that trade mark atmosphere can be incorporated into a virtual reality game.

The virtual reality adventure, made by Collider Games and Showtime, is set for release this month. In terms of in-game experience it seems to offer something like an escape room puzzle, with added weirdness.

Players will visit a variety of interesting settings from the show including the Sheriff’s Department, The Fireman’s home, which was based on a painting by show creator David Lynch and even the train where Laura Palmer meets her demise,

This is a weird addition the growing catalogue of VR games. There is definitely something experimental about the idea of a Twin Peaks game and for virtual reality, a gaming technology still in its infancy, it seems like a good time to experiment. We’re keen to get our hands on the game and find out if it’s any good.

